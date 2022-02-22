MacBook Pro 2022 launch soon: Specs, features, expected price and everything we know about it

Apple is reportedly gearing up for the Spring event that may take place on March 8. Although Apple is yet to confirm the information, multiple leaks point towards the same. At this event, the Cupertino giant may unveil a bunch of products including a new MacBook Pro. The laptop is likely to be powered by Apple's next-gen M2 chipset and a 13-inch display. There are rumours that the upcoming MacBook Pro will be priced affordably.

Apple unveiled the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro last year with an option to configure them with more powerful M1 Pro or M1 Max chipsets. However, those systems are quite costly at a starting price of Rs 1,94,900 and Rs 2,39,900, respectively. The 13-inch MacBook Pro M1 turned out to be a really popular device, thus a refreshed entry-level MacBook Pro could make sense this year.

The new MacBook Pro may feature the same design as the MacBook Pro from 2020. It is also said to miss out on the mini LED display that featured on 2021 models. There is more that we know about the MacBook Pro 2022, so keep reading to find out all the details.

MacBook Pro 2022: Specs and features

Popular Apple analyst, Mark Gurman states that the company may unveil the MacBook Pro 2022 at Apple's Spring event on March 8. Digitimes doubled up on the claim hinting that Apple may launch a new low-end model at the event. Thus there may be something to claim here.

Not a lot of details are available about the design of the MacBook Pro 2022. However, going by the design of the 2021 MacBook Pro's we can expect a more even design with a notch. Along with it, we may see an HDMI and a microSD slot apart from the usual thunderbolt ports. Apple brought back MagSafe charging on the new MacBook Pro's, thus it is possible that the feature may trickle down to the upcoming MacBook Pro 2022.

-- Apple also added a notch on the new MacBook Pro, while some leakers claim that the change would appear on the MacBook Pro 2022. But a report from Macrumors denies the possibility stating that the upcoming MacBook Pro will be offered in a design similar to the MacBook Pro 2020. The report adds that MacBook Pro 2022 will retain the Touch-bar.

-- The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro came with Mini LED displays. But the new MacBook Pro will not feature it, Mark Gurman claims. Instead, it may get IPS LCD Retina displays found on MacBook Airs. This is likely to keep down the pricing of the new MacBook Pro.

On the inside, Apple is tipped to include a new M2 chipset. According to Mark Gurman, the M2 processor will have an 8-core CPU as the M1 chipset. However, there may be a 10-core GPU on the MacBook Pro instead of an 8-core on M1. The M2 is also said to run at a higher clock speed as compared to the M1.

MacBook Pro 2022 launch (expected)

Mark Gurman reports that the MacBook Pro M2 may launch during Apple's Spring event on March 8. This was further corroborated by Digitimes, which stated that an affordable MacBook Pro will be unveiled at the event. However, Apple is yet to reveal any details of the upcoming event, so we suggest you to take this information with a pinch of salt.

MacBook Pro 2022 India price expected

At the moment, there's no information about the pricing of the MacBook Pro 2022. But it's quite certain that the laptop will be priced lower than the 2021 MacBook Pros. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro start at Rs 1,94,900 and Rs 2,39,900 respectively. On the other hand, MacBook Pro M1 (13-inch) goes for Rs 1,22,900. Keeping these prices in mind, we can expect the MacBook Pro 2022 to be priced under Rs 1,50,000.