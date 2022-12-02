MacBook Pro could arrive with M2 Max processor, 96GB RAM and more

Apple seems to be working on new MacBook Pros, considering new models have made an appearance on the Geekbench listing. The site reveals some of the key details about the upcoming MacBook models. While the site doesn't explicitly mention that this could be a MacBook Pro, there are several reasons which suggest this could be the same model. Here is everything you need to know.

The listing suggests that the upcoming MacBook laptop will feature Apple's unreleased M2 Max processor. It is said to come with 96GB of RAM. This suggests that the brand could offer more than the current 64GB option. But, is it really the MacBook Pro?

The listing shows name "Mac14,16," which suggests that this could either be MacBook Pros or the next-generation Mac Studio. Apple recently announced a new MacBook Air model with a new design and a 13-inch MacBook Pro model with M2/M2 Pro processors. So, the company is now rumoured to launch a new model of the MacBook Pro with a high-end chip. Additionally, Apple won't likely offer an M2 Max chip with lower-priced MacBook models. So, the new models spotted on the Geekbench listing is the MacBook Pro.

The new models are not expected to get a major design change, considering last year's MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models got a big revamp. The older models have three Thunderbolt 4 slots, an HDMI port, an SDXC card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. So, the new ones are expected to come with the same.

The rest of the details are currently unknown. Apple is expected to announce two new MacBook Pros next year, as per the rumour mill. One could be 14-inch and another one could be the 16-inch variant. In 2023, Apple is also expected to launch an updated iMac, and Apple silicon Mac Pro, which has been in the rumour mill for a long time now.