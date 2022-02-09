MacBook's battery drain problem may be fixed in next macOS Monterey update

MacBook users were happy with the release of macOS Monterey 12.2 as it brought a slew of new features, but their happiness lasted for only so long. The software update was possibly riddled with some bug that drained the battery on MacBooks over Bluetooth connection. Apple seems to have fixed this bug. The latest beta version of macOS Monterey has revealed the battery drain problem is now fixed.

The issue is obviously annoying because it drained the MacBook battery when it was put to sleep. A bug did not allow Bluetooth to keep itself disabled, and that is what caused the MacBook to wake up on its own, leading to a battery drain faster than normal. Several MacBook users complained about this issue, and it seems Apple has acknowledged the bug and released a patch.

The patch, however, is currently available in macOS 12.3 beta 2, which is meant for testers and developers. This also means that it is not available to everyone yet. But, rest assured, this beta version may soon get released onto the stable channel as macOS Monterey 12.3.

According to Mr Macintosh, the MacBooks running macOS 12.3 beta 2 are no longer waking up suddenly from sleep because of Bluetooth. "From what I can see, macOS Monterey 12.3 Beta 2 (21E5206e) fixes the Bluetooth battery drain issue. I tested 3 times & didn't see a single DarkWake Test setup: 1. 2018 MBPro that had the issue on 12.3 B1 2. 12.3 Beta 2 and can't reproduce the issue," he said.

But until the next macOS Monterey update arrives, people have two workarounds. According to 9to5Mac, users of MacBook impacted by the battery drain issue can either turn off Bluetooth before putting their Mac to sleep or install a tool that automatically turns Bluetooth off as soon as you close the laptop's lid. The former is a bit inconvenient because you may have a keyboard and a mouse connected, so going for the app is the most comfortable solution right now.

In other news, Apple may be planning to launch an affordable version of the MacBook Pro in March. This MacBook Pro model may come with an M2 chip, which is likely to be faster than the M1 but may miss out on a ProMotion display. It may also not have a miniLED panel, unlike the regular MacBook Pro.