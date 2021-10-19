macOS Monterey release date is October 25, and here is what is new for your Mac

The next version of Apple's macOS software for its Mac lineup, called macOS Monterey, will be available for download from October 25. On its macOS page, Apple has announced the release date for the Monterey update after a slew of beta updates since the WWDC announcement. The macOS Monterey will support a wide range of Macs and MacBooks, including the newly launched MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets.

macOS Monterey will bring some useful features that you are going to like because of how our working mechanism has changed. Apple has stressed communication tools a lot with this update, such as new FaceTime improvements. But the biggest feature that is a part of this overhaul, SharePlay, is not going to be available immediately. In a press release, Apple said SharePlay, along with the Universal Control feature that will let Mac and iPad users move files between them, is coming "later this fall". This means later this year.

I tried out the beta version initially before coming back to macOS Big Sur. There are definitely new features to be excited about. FaceTime now supports Portrait Mode, Grid View, Voice Isolation Mode, Spatial Audio, and Calendar Integration. You can even create a link for a FaceTime call and send it to your friends. Not just that, you can also connect with people without a Mac as FaceTime is now available on a web browser. Apple wants FaceTime to be as good as Google Meet or Microsoft Teams, which have become more personal since the pandemic.

Apple's Safari browser also sees a redesign with macOS Monterey. In the beta versions, Apple introduced Tab Groups and Redesigned Sidebar, but the new design seemingly was overkill. Since then, Apple has toned down a bit and the existing Safari version in macOS Monterey beta is likely to be available in the stable build. macOS Monterey also has the new Focus mode, much like on the iPhone, and it will let you set preferences about what notifications should arrive at what time. It is essentially an extended version of Do Not Disturb mode.

Universal Control is going to be super productive, although I could not try it out because it is not available yet. According to Apple, Universal Control will let you use your keyboard, mouse, or trackpad across a Mac and an iPad, in what could be a seamless continuity. There will be no set-up required for this feature to start working. Universal Control will support up to three devices, so you can have two Macs and one iPad, or two iPads and one Mac. You will also be able to drag and drop your files between devices without interruption.

The devices that will support macOS Monterey are: