macOS Ventura for Apple Mac PCs now rolling out: Availability, how to download and features

Apple has started rolling out macOS Ventura to its Mac line of PCs. The update brings new features to Apple Macs that include accessibility tools like Live Captions for all audio content, Live Text in videos, and a Message edit option. Some of the macOS Ventura updates are already available on iPhones and iPads with the latest software version. This is Apple's attempt to bring a uniform software experience across different in-house products.

How to check macOS Ventura availability

Apple has said that the new Mac operating system is rolling out to a bunch of its in-house PCs. These include:

-iMac 2017 and later

-iMac Pro 2017

-MacBook Air 2018 and later

-MacBook Pro 2017 and later

-Mac Pro 2019 and later

-Mac Studio 2022

-Mac Mini 2018 and later

-MacBook 2017

To check the availability, go to the Apple menu at the top left> System Preferences > Click Software Update. The update is also rolling out in India.

macOS Ventura features

Apple first introduced the macOS Ventura at its WWDC event in June. One of the most notable features of the Continuity Camera feature that lets users use their iPhones as a webcam. Interestingly, the software can automatically detect the phone camera's ultra-wide sensor and offer a top-down angle. It could be highly useful during a presentation. Apple has clarified that Continuity Camera with Centre Stage and Desk View is available on iPhone 11 or later, running iOS 16.

Apple is taking a cue from Windows and bringing Live Captions to Macs. However, the company says Live Captions will be available in beta for English in the US and Canada. The feature works on Mac computers with Apple silicon chipsets.

In terms of appearance, the macOS Ventura updates the System Preferences, which has now become System Settings. It features a new design that looks similar to the iPhone's Settings page. Apple says it makes it easier than ever to navigate settings and configure your Mac. Another feature coming to Macs as well as iPhones this year is the ability to edit sent messages. This only works with the proprietary Messages app. Apple says users can edit a message 15 minutes after sending it and could unsend a text within two minutes.

Other key features of macOS Ventura include security features, the addition of the clock, stage manager, and shareplay via Messages.



