Made in India phones likely to see price increase as custom duty on display goes up

It seems that the cost of mobile phones in India could increase in the near future. India's apex indirect tax has issued an order that says more custom duty charges will be applied depending on the inputs used in mobile phones. If a higher cost is levied on the components used for phones, then the OEMs could pass on the additional cost to consumers. Here's everything you need to know.

According to a report from PTI, the import of display assembly of smartphones along with back support frames will be slapped with 10 percent of basic custom duty. But, if antenna pin, power keys, and other components get imported along with display assembly, then the custom duty charge will go up higher by 5 percent and total charge will be 15 percent, according to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

"If any other item like the sim tray, antenna pin, speaker net, power key, slider switch, battery compartment, Flexible Printed Circuits (FPCs) for volume, power, sensors, speakers, fingerprint etc, come fitted along with a display assembly with or without a back support frame of metal/plastic, then the whole assembly attracts a BCD rate of 15 per cent," the CBIC said.

This comes at a time when Chinese companies like Vivo and Oppo were allegedly served with duty evasion notices. The tech companies are asserting that this happened because there was lack of clarity on the custom duty charges on key components in cellular phones.

CBIC says if the display assembly comprises of additional components, then it will be regarded as a violation of the exemption notification. The industry, on the other hand, is saying that all the components that are attached to display content on a mobile phone should be regarded as a display assembly. Hence, there should only be 10 percent custom duty charge, as per the industry.

Following which, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) provided a detailed list of display assemblies to make it easier to understand. In case you are unaware, Display Assembly is basically an assembly of the components and sub-components of a cellular mobile phone. The display assembly of a mobile consists of the following things, such as touch panel, cover glass, brightness enhancement film, indicator guide light, reflector, LED backlight, polarizers, and LCD Driver mounted on a flible Printed Circuit (FPC), among other things.

Also Read | How to quickly book Uber ride using WhatsApp: Step-by-step guide

Also Read | Wipro cancels variable pay for many employees, takes a stern view of workers not achieving targets

Also Read | WhatsApp will soon give users the option to recover deleted messages