Major setback for Apple iPhones as EU makes USB-C mandatory for all phones

European Union (EU) lawmakers have finally reached an agreement that forces all future smartphones sold in the market to be equipped with the universal USB-C port. In simple words, all phones, regardless of the brand, launching after the fall of 2024 in EU will need to come packed with USB-C port. The rule also applies to Apple iPhones, which currently come with the lightning port. Reports already suggest that Apple is working on iPhones with USB-C port in them. Considering the EU's decision, we can expect iPhones from 2023 or 2024 to ditch the lightning port for USB-C.

The legislation that has been under consideration for several years, has finally come to an agreement. Notably, the new EU rule applies to other electronic devices as well, including - tablets, digital cameras, headphones, handheld video game consoles, and e-readers.

"Today we have made the common charger a reality in Europe!" the European Parliament's rapporteur Alex Agius Saliba said in a statement. "European consumers were frustrated long with multiple chargers piling up with every new device. Now they will be able to use a single charger for all their portable electronics." Additionally, the legislation includes provisions designed to address wireless chargers and harmonize fast-charging standards.

The new common charger rule is an attempt to cut down on e-waste in the EU by making chargers for electronic devices interoperable. With the new rule coming into place, lawmakers believe that phones need not come with a charger in the box because buyers will already have the appropriate cable home. The EU estimates that the new rule could save consumers 250 million euros per year on "unnecessary charger purchases" and also cut down on around 11,000 tonnes of e-waste annually.

The legislation still needs to be approved by the EU Parliament and Council later this year. In the official press release, the European Parliament stated the law will come into place "by autumn 2024."

The agreement may not impact Android phones as much as it would impact Apple iPhones. That's because most Android phones have already transitioned to USB-C from micro USB port. Apple is one of the few manufacturers that still uses a proprietary port instead of USB-C.

As per the official press release, the new EU rule is designed for devices "that are rechargeable via a wired cable". This means that a device with wireless charging support will not need to feature a USB-C port.

The EU is a big market for Apple and the company is reportedly already working on iPhones with USB-C port. One of the reports coming from Bloomberg quoted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who claimed that Apple could make the switch to USB-C as early as next year. The Cupertino-based tech giant already uses USB-C port on its laptops and high-end iPads.

