Man builds his own broadband to avoid paying bills, gets awarded by US government

Paying broadband bills every month even when the speed is not up to the mark can be annoying. But do we have a choice? No, but this US-based man does. He got so sick of paying bills that he created his own broadband so he would not have to deal with slow speed and paying bills every month. What he was not expecting was a 2.6 million reward from the US government.

As per the Daily Star, Jared Mauch who hails from Michigan, USA, built his own broadband after having to deal with poor internet connection for years that also cost him a lot of money. Mauch, who works at Akamai, shifted to his home in 2002. He got the T1 line (a transmission connection between a service provider and client) at 1.5mbps. Although technology has advanced a lot over the years, the internet service providers in Maunch's area did not install fiber cable in his place. He eventually got extremely weary of the slow internet speed.

Mauch then turned to a wireless ISP that upgraded the speed to 50Mbps. He then requested Comcast to extend their internet services to his property. But when he was quoted an amount of $50,000 (Rs. 40 lakh), he figured that it wasn't worth it."It was so high at $50,000 that it made me consider if it was worthwhile," he told the Daily Star.

After multiple attempts to get a secure internet connection which was both cheap and fast, Mauch started working on his own ISP. He also got 70 of his rural neighbors to join the network.

Mauch revealed that he had spent $145,000 (over Rs. 1 crore) on the broadband, out of which he paid $95,000 (Rs. 75 lakh) to the contractor to set up the maximum fiber conduits.He started the company which he named, Washtenaw Fiber Properties. When his company was founded, he was the only customer but soon he got his neighbors to join the network.

Mauch's broadband connection costs only Rs $199. Customers also get a few options to choose from, such as the 100 Mbps with unlimited data for $55/month (Rs. 4,300) and 1 Gbps with unlimited data for $79/month (around Rs. 6,300).

