Man clears job interview at Google but fails tenant interview in Bengaluru, here’s the full story

If you think that clearing the interview of one of the FAANG companies will guarantee that you can pass any interview, you're absolutely wrong. A Google employee shared his story on LinkedIn and mentioned how he could crack Google's interview but couldn't clear the tenant's interview while hunting for a place to live in Bengaluru. This is not the first time that somebody has come forward to highlight how difficult it is to find a place to rent in the city. Several people have earlier shared their ordeals while trying to find a flat in Bengaluru. It was also reported that landlords were asking for their prospective tenant's LinkedIn profiles, CIBIL scores, education details, and more.

Google employee on finding a place in Bengaluru

A Google India employee posted on LinkedIn that a landlord didn't accept him as a tenant, citing that he (the man) worked for Google and thus would probably buy his own home one day. The Google employee laughs off the whole situation in his LinkedIn post, writing that he never knew that working at Google could prove to be so 'disadvantageous'. However, the man did manage to get a place to stay as he cleared his next tenant interview 'successfully'.

Here is his LinkedIn post:

Google layoffs

Meanwhile, Google has been making headlines lately for the mass layoffs being conducted at the tech giant and its handling of the same. Ever since Google announced its decision to fire 12,000 people globally, a lot of employees have shared their layoff stories. While some were suddenly locked out of their systems, others were fired on vacations, maternity leave, and even medical leave. Reports had also surfaced that at a Google office in New York, employees had to stand in a queue and test out their access passes. If the pass turned green, they were allowed inside the office, but if the pass turned red, that meant the employee had been laid off.

These stories also prompted a group of ex-Google employees to team up and send an open letter to CEO Sundar Pichai, urging him to handle the situation with more sensitivity and to honor the pre-approved time off of employees who are being laid off.

In their letter, the employees expressed their disappointment with Alphabet's decision to reduce its workforce, which has affected people worldwide. They mentioned that the voices of those who are affected have not been heard and have been disregarded. The employees then added that they know that they are 'stronger together' than they are alone and are 'coming together from across the world to be heard'. They then listed five 'public commitments' that the employees demanded from the Google CEO.