Man dies as his phone blows up while talking: Here is what happened 

Over the years, many technology experts have warned users about charging their phone while on call, as it can be fatal. It is something that we all do, especially when our phone's battery levels are low and we get an important call. However, there are many hazards associated with it and hence should be avoided at all costs. A 68-year-old man, who was completely oblivious to the hazards of talking while charging the phone, met a sad end as his phone exploded while it was plugged into the charger.

As per a TOI report,the victim, Dayaram Barod of Barnagar tehsil, sustained fatal injuries to his head, face and chest in the phone explosion, subdivisional police officer Ravindra Boyat told the publication. Barod was reportedly talking with his friend when the fatal accident took place. As per reports, they were talking about attending a funeral.

"Dinesh said that the call got disconnected abruptly," the SDOP said. Worried when his subsequent calls didn't go through, Dinesh went to check on him at his house on Runija road, where Dayaram lived after his wife's death. He walked into a gruesome scene. Dayaram lay dead, bleeding from multiple wounds.

"Forensic teams found an exploded mobile phone. The charger was connected to a switchboard, which was charred," Boyat said. The report did not mention that phone Barod was using as it was badly charred. The forensic team has taken the phone and the wires to the lab for analysis and ascertained the cause of his death.

One of the primary reasons why experts have constantly advised against using the phone while charging is overheating. When you use your phone while it is charging, it generates additional heat, which can cause the device to overheat. Overheating can lead to permanent damage to the battery, reduce its lifespan, and even cause the phone to explode or catch fire in extreme cases.

Another reason why you should avoid talking on the phone while charging is eltrocution. Experts have said that using your phone while it is charging can put you at risk of electrical hazards, such as electrocution. However, it is not as common as overheating issues are, that being said, the risk of electrocution increases when using the phone in damp or wet areas. So you should always be careful before plugging your phone to the charger. a

