Man finds his stolen motorbike using Apple AirTag

We have heard many heroic tales of how Apple devices have proved to be life-saving, survived underwater for months. The latest incident is about how an Apple device helped a man find his stolen motorbike. A Washington resident was able to find his stolen motorbike using his AirTag. The man apparently had lost his bike a couple of times before so when Apple announced the AirTag, he got one soon.

As per Apple Insider, Brandon had in the past lost his motorcycle so when Apple announced AirTag, he bought one and attached it to his motorcycle. A couple of days ago, he lost his motorcycle again but this time an AirTag was attached to it. Brandon had parked his motorcycle to a parking lot he frequents but on Tuesday when he went back to the lot, he couldn't find the bike in its place. He looked around but to no avail.

However, he soon opened the Find My app on his iPhone and saw that his motorcycle was only a few blocks away from the parking lot. He soon drove to the location that was shown by the app and found that the thieves had abandoned his bike. Brandon alerted the police, filed a statement and took his bike home.

Brandon told Apple Insider that the reason why the thieves must have abandoned the bike is that they might have received notifications from the AirTag that a tracker was following them.

Apple had announced the AirTag last year during its Spring-loaded event along with the iPhone 12 models. The AirTag sells for Rs 3190 in India for one pack but if buy you a pack of four, you can get it at a discounted price of Rs 10,900 for a pack of four. You can use the AirTag with iPhone SE, iPhone 6s or later, or iPod touch (7th generation) with iOS 14.5 or later as well as iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad Air 2 or later, or iPad mini 4 or later with iPadOS 14.5 or later. It is the perfect device to keep track of personal items like keys, bags, handbags and more. You can even attach it to the collar of your dog and track him when he goes out for his evening walk.