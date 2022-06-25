Man finds iPhone he dropped into river 10 months ago in working condition

Imagine losing a phone 10 months ago in a river and finding it in working condition. Sounds unbelievable, right? Well, it is not a figment of our imagination but is a true incident. A UK-based man had dropped his iPhone ten months ago in a river. With no hopes of finding it back, he moved on but one day he was informed that his lost phone had been recovered.

As per a BBC report, UK-based Owain Davies had dropped his iPhone into the River Wye near Cinderford, Gloucestershire (UK) in August 2021 during a bachelor party. He probably returned home with the thought of never finding the phone back. Then, almost ten months later, he was contacted by Miguel Pacheco, who went canoeing with his family on the same river. While canoeing, he came across Davies' iPhone and picked up the lost device from the river. To find the owner of the phone, he posted about the same on Facebook after drying the phone. "I didn't think it was any good. It was full of water," he told the BBC.

Despite knowing the phone would probably not restart, he made any attempts to dry the phone because he thought there may have been "sentimental" things on it. "I know if I lost my phone, I've got a lot of pictures of my children, I know I'd want that back, " he said.

However, when he put the device in charge, he couldn't believe what his eyes saw. The phone started drawing power from the charger and when he switched it on, he saw a screensaver of a man and woman with the date 13 August; the day the phone had fallen into the river. Pacheco's post about the lost iPhone was shared 4000 times on Facebook, but Davies was not on social media. His friends, however, recognised the phone and helped Davies with connecting with Pacheco.

"I was in a two-man canoe and my partner probably shouldn't have stood up, and, needless to say, we fell in.The phone was in my back pocket and as soon as it was in the water I realised the phone was gone, Davies told BBC. He also said that he was impressed by all the efforts Pacheco took for his phone.

The iPhones that were launched in recent years are all IP68 rated, which means that the phones can survive up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for 30 minutes, but this was a miracle that does not happen too frequently.