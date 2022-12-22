Man left job at Microsoft India to join Amazon in Canada, then his offer was withdrawn

Amazon has laid off close to 10,000 people and it may fire even more people in the coming days. Apart from firing people, Amazon has also rescinded offers sent out to some new hires. A Microsoft engineer found himself in a tricky situation when he left his secured job at Microsoft, Bengaluru to join the Amazon office in Vancouver. He alleged in a long Linkedin post that his job offer was rescinded just before his joining date.

Arush Nagpal, who worked as a Software Engineer at Microsoft, got the shock of his life when he moved to Canada only to find out that his job offer at Amazon had been rescinded. "After spending some great time with amazing folks at Microsoft, I decided to move to Vancouver to join Amazon Canada, but my offer has been rescinded, after a long immigration process, just before my joining date post landing in Canada. I served my notice period, have already shifted to Vancouver and received my work permit.

Nagpal also mentioned that he had a chat with his hiring manager regarding his travel to Canada, just a day prior to his travel, but the news of Amazon rescinding his offer shook him to the core.

Nagpal further added that he was open to joining any other team in Amazon Vancouver. "I promise I have proved to be one of the crucial hard-working members of all the teams I've been with. I understand the microeconomic conditions, but with everything in place, and given my willingness to join Amazon, it would make sense to move to the team which is in immediate need of engineers," he added.

This isn't the first time Amazon withdrew an offer. A couple of days ago, a Google engineer landed in a similar situation. He had left his secured job at the Sundar Pichai-led company to join Amazon. The engineer was informed that his job offer was rescinded just three days before he was to join the e-commerce giant. It is the worst situation one can be in professionally, because you leave a job for a new one and then don't get that one as well.

Tianyi Gao, who worked as a software engineer at Google, left his job at the company to take up a new role at Amazon only to realize that his offer had been rescinded. To add to Gao's woes, he was an H1-B visa holder, which meant that he had only 60 days to look for a new job or return to his home country.

