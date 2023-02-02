Man loses Rs 1 lakh after contacting helpline to recharge FASTag, here’s the full story

The rate of cyber crimes is significantly increasing in the last few years. And just when we think that we have read enough, a new cyber fraud case comes to light and shocks everyone. These reported cases further prove how scammers are evolving their ways to trick people and search for loopholes in technology to steal money from others. In a recent case from Karnataka, a man was duped for nearly Rs 1 Lakh as he was trying to contact a helpline number to recharge his FASTag.

Francis Pius from Brahmavara in Udupi was travelling to Mangluru in his car on January 29. When he reached a toll plaza in Hejamady he realised that this FASTag card balance was low and to pay for the toll, he tried searching for helpline numbers on the internet. Pius, got a helpline number listed as FASTag helpline and decided to call on it to get help. Less did he know that the call would make him a victim of cyber fraud.

According to the report by The New Indian Express, Pius's call was received by a man who introduced himself as a representative of Paytm Fastag and assured to 'help' him. To take the recharge process of FASTag further, the man asked Pius to share the one-time password he received on his mobile phone. Without giving a doubt, Pius followed the person's instructions and shared the OTP he received.

And within some minutes, to Pius's horror, he received back to back bank transaction messages. In the first SMS Pius received an SMS of Rs 49,000 being debited from his account. This followed transaction amounts of Rs Rs 19,999, Rs 19,998, Rs 9,999 and Rs 1,000. In total, Pius lost Rs 99,997.

After realising he has been scammed, Pius registers a cyber fraud complaint at Udupi CEN police station. In his report, he further revealed that the scammer asked him to download a suspicious mobile App and later money got deducted from his account. A case of cyber fraud was later registered at Udupi CEN police station under sections- 66 (C), and 66 (D) of the IT Act.

What is the FASTag recharge helpline number scam?

This case of cyber fraud is not a FASTag recharge helpline number scam in particular. Instead, it is a phishing or fake link scam. To dupe people, cyber criminals create fake websites which look similar to the real website or feel authentic. The websites either have malicious links attached to them to attack and hack people's devices or these websites help them connect to the people who are searching for something in particular.

In the case of Pius, he clicked on a fake website which felt like a FASTag helpline page and contacted the number given on the website. The number he dialled made him connect to a person who was in reality an imposter. The cyber criminal on the other end of the call further tricked him to help recharge his FASTag and duped him to steal his money.

How to identify fake websites

To prevent phishing links and identify fake websites-

- Always check the domain name closely as phishing links always have errors in spelling. Check for poor spelling, design issues, and other red flags.

- Look for a padlock symbol as it will ensure the site is safe to land.

- Use a website checker or safe browsing tools which will scan for any potential fake website with an attacked virus or malicious tool.

- Check the domain age. This will give you insight into when the page was created.

- Check for user reviews, and check for reports of scams.

How to recharge FASTag

As for recharging your FASTag you can recharge the card using any UPI app including Paytm, Gpay, PhonePe and others. To initiate the recharge you will just have to enter your card details and follow instructions to complete the process securely.