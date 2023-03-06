Man loses Rs 29 lakh while trying to buy iPhone on Instagram, here is how to stay safe

Cybercrimes are on the rise in India and cases of people getting scammed while making payments online are pretty common these days. One such case has been reported from New Delhi's Ghitorni area, where a man was allegedly duped of Rs 29 lakh when he was trying to buy iPhones on Instagram. A case of fraud has been filed against the unnamed individuals on the basis of the complaint of the individual.

Man duped of Rs 29 lakh online

The complainant, as per a report in 91mobiles.com, told the police that a couple of days back, he had visited an Instagram page where iPhones were being sold at massive discounts. The complainant, named Vikas Katiyar, says that he was tempted to buy from the website, probably by looking at the surprisingly low prices.

The report mentions the complaint stating, "After checking the page and to make sure that the page is genuine, he also contacted the old buyers from one other Instagram page and they confirmed that the page is genuine, they have received the phones without any issue, and he can buy from there. Later on February 6, 2023, Katiyar made a call to a particular mobile number in order to purchase an iPhone. ".

Katiyar then goes on to say that the individuals who were selling him the cheap iPhone asked for an advanced payment amounting to Rs 28,000, which is 30 per cent of the price of the phone. The report further reveals Katiyar saying that following this, the group of individuals got in touch with him via different phone numbers and asked for additional money in the pretext of clearing customs and other taxes.

The complaint further states that Katiyar made a payment of total of Rs 28,69,850 (around Rs 29 lakh) to different accounts. He was under the impression that things would be sorted once he received the phone. Katiyar is still hoping to get his phone as well as a refund, the report reveals. An FIR has been filed in Delhi's South West District's Cyber Police station.

How to stay safe while making purchases online

There are a couple of things that users can do in order to ensure that they stay safe while making any kind of purchases online. To begin with, ensure that the website that you are making the purchase from is authentic. You should avoid buying directly from Instagram pages that don't appear to belong to a credible source. Next, you should be careful about making any kind of online payment and must always try to check the name of the account that the money is being transferred to. Also, if you have to make a purchase through an unverified page, try to place the order with the cash on delivery option so that you are asked to pay up only after the product reaches you.