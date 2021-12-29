Man orders iPhone 13 Pro Max online and gets two Cadbury chocolate bars and some toilet roll

While online shopping is becoming increasingly popular and convenient, it comes with its own risks. Every now and then, we come across posts of shoppers who received something completely different from what they ordered.

A customer in the UK received chocolates in lieu of the latest iPhone 13 Pro. A man by the name of Daniel Carroll from Leeds, England placed an online order on iPhone 13 Pro Max for GBP 1,045 (approx. Rs. 1,05,000), however, he received two Cadbury white Oreo chocolates and some toilet rolls.

"I ordered the phone on December 2 through the Apple website, but due to stock the earliest day for delivery was December 17. Last Friday on the day it was due to be delivered I had several conflicting updates from DHL,' Daniel was quoted as saying

Daniel Carroll claimed that he himself reached the DHL Warehouse and collected the packet after that was two weeks late in the smartphone delivery.

Recalling the incident he said, "I drove a 24-mile round trip on Monday to pick up the package. When I came home, I could tell the box had been tampered with because the tape was loose, but I decided to open it anyhow because I could feel some weight. Inside there was cheap industrial toilet paper that stank and two Dairy Milk Oreo bars."

The customer reportedly took to social media to share the issue. He reportedly wrote on Twitter, "Last Friday, the day it was due for delivery, I got several conflicting updates from DHL. At first it said "in delivery", then scanned as "delayed", then returned to "in delivery between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm"

In a tweet, the DHL employee named Helen wrote back to Daniel's complaint, "Hi Daniel if you are having an issue with your delivery please do DM us with your shipment number and full address so we can check out what has happened"

After contacting Apple directly, they had received nothing from DHL and would not issue a replacement until the outcome of an investigation was confirmed, said Carroll.

However, Daniel does not seem to be the only victim of missing parcels in England, with other DHL customers replying to his tweet saying they had faced similar issues. Lisa Dewhurst wrote: "Oh my god this is dreadful! I'm the same, my parcels are lost in Leeds and no one will reply to me!"