Man orders Macbook Pro worth Rs 1,20,000, gets dog food instead 

A man from the UK ordered a Macbook Pro from Amazon but did not get what he paid for. He was shocked when he found that he had been sent five pounds of dog food instead.

As per Apple Insider, Alan Wood of Derbyshire, UK, ordered a MacBook Pro from Amazon's UK store for 1,200 pounds (Rs 1,20,000) on November 29, as a gift for his daughter. However, in a shocking turn of events, Wood received tons of dog food.

The package from Amazon instead contained two boxes of Pedigree dog food, consisting of 24 packets of "Mixed Selection in Jelly" flavors, reports Yahoo."You can imagine the look on my face when I opened dog food instead of a MacBook Pro," said Wood. He then explained that Amazon's support wasn't as helpful as it could've been.

"At first I was confident the mix-up could be resolved, but after speaking to Amazon customer service, they said they couldn't help me," said Wood. "That was unless I returned the laptop, which I never received, and even when I sent the dog food back to the warehouse, that made no difference."

The customer says he spent over 15 hours in calls to Amazon, including escalations to managers and transfers to other departments, "but every conversation ended the same way and they refused to listen to me."

An Amazon spokesperson said they have been in touch with the customer, apologized, and processed a full refund.

"I've been an Amazon customer for two decades and never had a problem with them before," Wood adds. "But this has been an extremely stressful situation, especially in my circumstance, and the way I've been treated has put me off ordering from them ever again."

It is probable that a combination of the physical size of the orders, Amazon's use of standardized box sizes, fairly similar shipping weights, and the strain of the Amazon shipping load since Black Friday led to a mix-up at the warehouse.