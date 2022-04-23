Man tracks his lost luggage using AirTag, prepares PowerPoint presentation to ask airline for his bags

Losing your luggage on a trip can be daunting and things get worse when the airline you were travelling with refuses to acknowledge your request. However, things won't be as hard if you attach an AirTag to your luggage so that you can locate it even if the airline employees refuse to help you. The AirTag has proved to be an extremely useful tool of late, as it has helped several people with locating their lost goods and even pets. This time, AirTag helped in locating the bags of a man who was on his wedding trip. He even prepared a powerpoint presentation using the information from the AirTag to ask the airline for his bags

As per CNN, Elliot Sharod and his wife Helen, were flying to UK from South Africa, where they got married on April 17. They had booked flights with stopovers in Abu Dhabi and Frankfurt but due to the raging pandemic, they rescheduled their flight and headed straight to the UK. However, upon reaching the UK, they realised that their luggage has not arrived. Interestingly, Sharod had placed an AirTag inside each bag to locate them easily. Using the Find My App, they discovered that their bags had reached Frankfurt but they were not put on a London-bound plane. The couple were travelling in Are Lingus airline.

The airline informed them that the bags would be delivered to their home address. However, only two of the three bags arrived. Sharod reached out to the airline multiple times informing them about the missing bag on various platforms but go no response from the airline. He even shared his ordeal on Twitter but nothing helped. Soon he posted videos and shared a PowerPoint with screenshots from the Find My app showing the exact location of his bag.

Sharod told CNN that the bag had not moved since April 21. The airline was unable to find the bag, so then he complained to the police. He said that the bag contained his wife's wedding dress."Helen's gutted," he said. "It's her bag, her clothes, and she has that very uneasy feeling about where her property is."

