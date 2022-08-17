Man travels from Delhi Airport to Noida in Uber, gets slapped with Rs 3000 bill for 45km ride

Uber's prices have gone up and there isn't anything that the commuters can do other than just whine. Because do we have any choice? Well, no. Uber is the most convenient mode of transportation for anybody who can afford it, that is also one of the reasons why ride-hailing gets to act pricey. A Noida-based man got the shock of his life when he booked a cab from the Delhi Airport to his home on Noida-Greater Noida expressway and was slapped with a bill of Rs 2935 for 45km only.

In a series of tweets, Deb, who lives in Noida, narrated his unpleasant experience with the ride-hailing giant. He wrote that the cab's meter charged Deb for a 147.39 km ride, which was triple the distance he had travelled.

"Hate going public about bad service but you leave me with no choice, @Uber_India. Had to pay Rs 2,935 for a cab from Delhi airport's T2 to my home in Noida (around 45 kms) on Aug 5. I was billed for 147.39 kms - halfway to Jaipur that I apparently covered in little over an hour ", he wrote. Deb revealed that the actual booking amount was Rs 1,143.

"Pick-up and drop locations are inaccurate too! Pls sort this mess and refund the excess amount. You also need to overhaul your complaints redressal mechanism," Deb said in a series of tweets. In his response to his tweets, Uber replied that their team was investigating the issue.

Reacting to Deb's post, another user who had faced a similar issue with Uber's pricing, said, "They (Uber) did something similar to me; they charged me about 3-3.5K from T3 to Noida once. I demanded a refund because they showed 1.5K when I booked. They had to refund."

Uber's surge pricing can be gruesome, but that does not always happen. Only if you set out during peak office hours, are you likely to deal with the hiked rates. However, Uber had previously increased the fares to shield drivers from the impact of the rise in fuel prices.

