Man tricked by a fake KYC message, lost more than 8 lakh after he clicked on a suspicious link

In the past few years, cyber fraud cases have witnessed a significant rise. Cyber cells record new cases of online fraud every day and try to solve them and recover money. In some cases, the criminals are tracked and the money is also recovered. In many instances, victims never get their money back. In a recently reported case of cyber fraud a farmer from Rajasthan lost Rs 8 lakh to fraudsters, but he decided not to rest his hopes completely on the police. The victim took swift action after the incident and was successfully able to trace and recover his lost money.

Pawan Kumar Soni, a 55-year-old farmer residing in Sri Ganganagar City in Rajasthan, lost more than Rs 8 lakh in a cyber scam when his son, Harsh Vardhan, aged 26, inadvertently clicked on a phishing link that he received on his mobile phone.

According to PTI, Vardhan who lives in Dwarka, Delhi had his phone number registered with his father's bank account in the State Bank of India branch of Sri Ganganagar City. Because of this, he used to get all the bank-related messages on his phone. On January 7, Vardhan received an SMS with an attached link stating that "Your account is blocked, please update your KYC." Thinking of it as a message from the bank he clicked on the link and soon after a duplicate SBI YONO app was downloaded on his phone.

Though Vardhan already had the real YONO app on his phone, he thought this is the new app and further decided to login into the app and update his KYC to continue using the app. He even entered his ID password for YONO on the fake app to continue the process.

To his horror within seven minutes he received back-to-back messages of the transaction and lost Rs 8,03,899. Later after seeing the unauthorised transaction messages, Vardhan realised that he lost his money to hackers who got access to his YONO account when he entered the ID password in the fake app.

Soon after realising he contacted his father and revealed the fraud, He then asked him to rush to the bank to stop the transaction. Meanwhile, Vardhan himself went to District Cyber Cell in Dwarka to lodge a complaint. While he was unable to seek much help from Dwarka's cyber cell, Vardhan's father, on the other hand, was able to contact the bank manager who acted swiftly and called the local cyber cell.

"The manager informed me that money went from my account to three accounts - Rs 5 lakh and 1.24 lakh went into PayU, 1,54,899 was transferred into CCAvenue, and the rest Rs 25,000 went into Axis Bank," said Pawan Kumar Soni revealing the information about the transaction to PTI.

The bank manager further informed Soni that "The bank manager informed me that PayU reverted to his email and said that it withheld the money. It also said that if it wouldn't receive any email from the cybercrime dept within two days for the reversal of the amount, it would release the money into the merchant's account," Soni further revealed. Meanwhile in Delhi, Soni's son Vardhan also reported to cyber officials and lodged a complaint but alleges that the cell didn't take any swift action.

However, in Ganganagar, his father then approached the cyber cell of Ganganagar City. where the cops wrote to PayU. Later, after receiving the letter, PayU was able to revert back the money from fraudsters account and Soni successfully got Rs 6,24,000 money back into his account.

But still there was around Rs 2 Lakh left which was transferred to an account linked to Axis Bank and CCAvenue. Adamant on bringing back the money, Soni continued to seek help and track the transactions. "On my request, my relatives' friends who are digital finance professionals tracked it and found that 25,000 that went into Axis bank was withdrawn from an ATM in Kolkata," Soni said.

"Another Rs 1,54,899, which was transferred to CCAvenue, Rs 1,20,000 of that money was used by the fraudster to buy some stuff from a Jio store in Kolkata," he further added. Soni later spoke to the concerned police station in Kolkata who further said that they will take action only when they get it in writing from Delhi Police.

However, Soni alleges that he and his son kept contacting Dwarka's cyber cell to write to Axis Bank, CCAvenue and Kolkata Police but they didn't take action until January 23, which was too late.

But Soni and his son didn't lose hope and were able to find the name and address of the fraudster. He revealed that the fraudster and other cyber scammers register themselves as merchants with digital payment companies, however, due to not-so-diligent checking of KYC by the payment merchants, they are able to run a scam. On the other side, Soni and his son Vardhan also alleged Dwarka cyber cell for their slow action. "When I can find the money trail, why can't the police? they can do it more quickly and easily," Soni said.

Though in this case of phishing link the swift action of both father and son helped them get their money back. It is worth noticing that the cases of cyber fraud are increasing rapidly in the last few years and cyber cells and police are getting overwhelmed with all the daily reports. While cyber cells do from time to time raise awareness about safety measures to avoid cyber scams, it is said that the cell has to wait to get details from banks and work on all the cases simultaneously.

"We process them and seek details from the concerned agencies/institutions. In the present case, the complaint was received on January 9 in the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and an FIR was registered on January 10. Account details were sought from the bank. On receiving the details, emails were sent. There is always scope to improve and do things faster but we also face delays from banks in getting details," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka, Harsha Vardhan told PTI.