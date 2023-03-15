Mangalore man loses over 15 lakh after clicking on a link he received from an unknown person, here is what happened

Online frauds have become a common occurrence with scammers constantly devising new ways to trick people into divulging their bank details. Scammers are finding new ways to trick people into stealing money directly from their bank account by being on the other side of the screen. These cyber hawks are taking advantage of the innocent or unaware people who get trapped into their fraud while seeking financial help. In a recently reported case, a man from Karnataka lost around Rs 15 lakh after clicking on a link he got from an unknown person who promised him to provide a part-time job.

On March 4 the man who lives in Mangaluru, Karnataka received an SMS regarding a part-time job from an unknown number, reported The Times of India. To know more about the job opportunity, the victim tried contacting the unknown caller who later asked him to download the messaging app Telegram. The scammer lured him to invest more money and complete three tasks on the pretext of doubling the invested money.

In his complaint, the victim reveals that he was initially asked to pay Rs 150, and later Rs 2,000 which he received back with the return of Rs 2,800. However, in the first few tasks the fraudster gained his trust and later sent him a link directing the victim to create his account in his name and send money through the same.

Without giving a doubt, the victim clicked on the link, followed the instructions and gave the scammer all the asked details. However, after clicking on the link, the victim alleged that he lost Rs 15.34 lakh from various bank accounts on multiple occasions between March 4 and 8.

After realising the fraud, the victim went to the police station and later a case was registered at the CEN police station. While the case is under investigation, it is worth noting that such cases of frauds are not new. Time to time, we have seen people falling for fraud while searching for option to earn more money.

Last month itself, another man from Mangaluru fell prey to a similar online fraud. In the incident reported by PTI, the victim received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number providing details of earning money part time through digital marketing. Later he was asked to join a Telegram channel where he received details regarding the tasks.

After gaining, the scammer asked the victim to register himself on a website through the channel where he paid Rs 9,000 for registration. Following that, he received his money back. After some time, the scammer asked the victim to invest more money in intervals, which later was shown doubled on the website. In total, the victim invested Rs 18.43 lakh through various transactions.

However, later, when the victim asked the scammers to give the invested money back, he received no response. Realising the fraud, the victim later lodged a complaint.

Even though the police are trying to look after these cases, the chances of getting back the money are low as these cyber scammers exploit technology to run the scam. So tracking them and then retrieving the money takes time.

But to prevent such cases it is always advised not to click on any link or fall for any messages which offer financial benefits or help related to banking services. As prevention is better than the crying after for losing the hard earned money.

