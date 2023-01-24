Many car dealers in India are selling fake JBL music systems, here’s how you can identify them

Are you planning to buy a new music system for your car? Before you buy, be very careful because a lot of car accessories dealers in India are selling fake and counterfeit products. To tackle the issue, Harman, the parent company of JBL and Infinity is taking legal action against those involved in the manufacture and sale of fake JBL and Infinity Car Audio products in India.

After conducting a raid in three markets in Bengaluru, Harman discovered that four car aftermarket dealers were selling counterfeit JBL and Infinity products. Over 500 counterfeit and infringed products were seized by Harman's investigation team, along with law enforcement officers. The team discovered products being sold in two places that were misusing the JBL mark as JBZ and IGL and selling counterfeit goods in packaging that was deceptively similar to that of JBL and Infinity. The offenders have been subjected to appropriate legal procedures.

Talking about the crackdown on fake products, Vikram Kher, Vice President of Lifestyle for Harman India, said, "Creating superlative customer experiences while maintaining our brand value is of utmost importance to HARMAN. We work diligently to provide customers around the world with iconic audio products of the greatest quality, maintaining our brand commitment to them. We take stern action against any offenders trying to mislead our customers and advise them to purchase HARMAN products from authorized dealers only, while being wary of counterfeit products in the market. Harman plans to carry out additional investigations to prevent the production and distribution of counterfeit goods in India."

Back in 2022 too, Harman had conducted a similar raid, a similar raid. The company was joined by the law enforcement authorities as well. The raid resulted in the seizure of stocks of JBL and Infinity consumer products from car accessories shops and manufacturing units located across Delhi.

To avoid purchasing counterfeit products, consumers are advised to look for high-quality materials and a consistent listening experience, pay attention to cosmetic details, inspect the packaging and logo placement/color, be aware of products that may be lightweight, smell of chemicals, or have chipped paint, and research the reputation of the seller by reading customer comments. To identify an authorized seller, always look for an authorized retailer/dealer certificate.