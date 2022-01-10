Many Honda cars hit by Y2K22 bug, clocks reset to 20-year-old time

Owners of previous Honda and Acura models started their cars on New Years to find their car clocks skipped 20 years back in time instead of changing to the year 2022. Reports of digital clock troubles surfaced over the internet, on Honda and Acura forums, according to Jalopnik, with the issue exclusively impacting older vehicles with navigation. It is unclear which years are affected, but based on user reports, it appears that the problem affects devices sold in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom from 2006 to 2014. Honda has noted that a fix might take months.

The Y2K22 bug reveals itself in the same way regardless of year or model: the navigation system's date has been restored to 2002, and the time displayed is several hours incorrect. Some customers report that the separate radio clock also displays an inaccurate time, and that even if they manually adjust the time and date, the system does not appear to save their changes.

According to Jalopnik, the problem could be caused by a code glitch. A user on the Drive Accord forum called Jacalar noted that the date on their GPS was set to May 19th, 2002, which is 1,024 weeks ago after going into their navigation system's diagnostic menu.

The Verge quoted Honda spokesperson Chris Naughton as saying, "American Honda is aware of a potential concern related to the clock display on certain older Acura and Honda models equipped with navigation systems. We are currently investigating this issue to determine possible countermeasures and have no additional details to share at this time."

According to Jalopnik, a GPS determines the date and time by using a starting point, often known as an epoch. This data is supplied to GPS devices in the form of a string of ten binary digits representing the current week, which starts at zero and ends at 1,023 the number is meant to revert to zero on week 1,024.A GPS week number rollover occurs every 19.7 years since the initial week zero was established on January 6th, 1980, with the first occurring in August 1999 and the most recent on April 6th, 2019.

The report speculates that Honda's navigation software may have failed to account for a rollover on New Year's Day, possibly owing to a coding error, leading navigation devices to malfunction. Earlier in 2017, clocks in Honda and Acuras were mysteriously stuck on 0:00-- a day that coincides with the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death.