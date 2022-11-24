Many Twitter engineers clicked YES to Elon Musk hardcore demands, then they were fired

It seems that Twitter is not done with the layoffs yet as Elon Musk fired some more software engineers. It has come to light that engineers who accepted his hardcore work demand rules also got fired, which has disappointed many employees. Gergely Orosz, a former software engineer for Uber and Skype, reported on Twitter that the developers are being fired because of their performance.

Musk had recently asked the engineers to submit code samples and other work on a weekly basis via email. Orosz reported that more people got fired because their code was not satisfactory following the recent code review. Dozens of other engineers also received "performance warnings" too in their inboxes, according to current Twitter software engineers and managers who informed Orosz.

Many managers were not aware of the fact that people at the lower level were sent "performance warning" emails. This warning basically means that if they don't perform better, then the remaining ones could also get fired. Moreover, the cited source reported that the Twitter engineers, who accepted Elon Musk's hardcore work demands, are being given only one month of severance.

It is important to highlight that around 1,200 engineers recently left the company voluntarily as they didn't want to comply with Musk's work rules. But, they got three months of severance pay, and the ones who decide to stay and support Musk, are reportedly getting only one month pay. One of the employees, Yiwei Zhuang (who is on H1B visa) has been sacked without any reasoning or warning. He now has only 60 days to look for a new job or he will be forced to leave the country.

Ever since Musk acquired Twitter, he has sacked people on almost a weekly basis and for different reasons. In the first week of November, the social media platform fired as many as 3,700 employees, without even providing support to H1B visa holders. In the second week, the top managers at the company realized that some of the important employees were removed by mistake. So, they were asked to rejoin the company. Though, it was discovered that many had declined the offer. Later, Elon Musk set some hardcore work rules and asked the remaining employees to comply with it.