Maria Ressa, Philippines journalist fighting Facebook and misinformation, wins Nobel Peace Prize

"A lie told a million times becomes a fact; that's the reality of social media," Maria Ressa, a journalist from Philippines, is fond of saying. Tessa is the founder of a digital media company for investigative journalism, Rappler, and is now one of the winners of the Nobel Peace Prize, 2021. When the Nobel Prize committee announced that this year's Nobel Price for Peace is going to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, a journalist from Russia, it seemed that it wanted to highlight the problem of online misinformation that social media has enabled.

This is because Ressa is not just an online journalist, she is also one of the foremost critics of Facebook. She says that Facebook has helped politicians, primarily President Rodrigo Duterte and his party members, spread fake information hate news in the Philippines. The fact that Ressa's work has been recognised means that the Nobel Prize committee considers social media information and the impact it is causing on societies to be one of the key issues of our times.

In her interviews and talks, Ressa has called Facebook the murderer of democracy and giving rise to polarised views, authoritarianism, and abuse of power.

Her criticism of Facebook has not only focused on the social media company's inability to contain misinformation and hate speech, particularly from politicians, but also on the power that Facebook wields over media companies.

Ressa founded Rappler in 2012 and made the publication's social media presence one of the key strategies to reach more people because almost 97 per cent of Filipinos used Facebook. Things took a turn for the worse in 2016 when the new government was elected in power. While initially Rappler saw good growth, helped by Facebook's reach, after the politics of the country changed it started noticing a reduction in its social media reach.

Rappler and its staffers were also targeted on Facebook in coordinated attacks by the supporters of Duarte-led governments.

Ressa told The Guardian that during the election of 2016, "Facebook helped facilitate a corruption of the democratic process I saw the data as we gathered it in and I was like, oh my God, it was like seeing the heart of darkness," Ressa had told The Guardian.

If all of this sounds familiar and close to the home that is probably because in India to misinformation has become a huge problem, with trolling, harassment, and coordinated social media attacks being part of the day.

Her experience with Facebook and online misinformation led Ressa to become one of the most prominent critics of social media companies. In particular, she has struggled against Facebook.

In a 2019 interview with the Centre for International Governance, Ressa noted, "if you have one person in the physical world, when you bump it up to the virtual world, you can convert that one into four — that's the network effect, the exponential power of social media."

In that interview, she said: "Facebook broke democracy in many countries around the world, including in mine. We're forever changed because of the decisions made in Silicon Valley. That's part of the reason it needs to take responsibility."

Ressa was invited to lunch with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2017 during the annual developers' conference in San Jose where she addressed how powerful Facebook was in the Philippines. She spoke about Facebook's Free Basics, a programme that allows mobile phone users to access Facebook and the Internet for free, which means that 97 per cent of Filipinos are on it.

While initially, it seemed that Ressa believed that Facebook would see the error in its ways, she later changed her views. "They're never going to be able to fix it if they can't even acknowledge it's broken," she once said.

Ressa also pointed out that with Instant Articles, Facebook became the largest distributor of news but did not take the responsibility of gatekeeping.

"Facebook threw news into the same algorithms that were designed to appeal to the worst of human nature, the kinds of things we'd sometimes even hide from ourselves. These algorithms were designed to keep you on-site for as long as possible. You've seen all of these studies already — for YouTube, it pushes you further to radicalisation; for Facebook, lies laced with anger and hate spread faster than facts," Ressa once said in an interview.