Maricoin is new crypto coin making waves, aims to change the world with its message

Maricoin, a cryptocurrency with a new name borrowed from homophobic slur in Spanish, was launched on Friday. Maricoin is the first LGBTQ+ cryptocurrency that was launched with an aim to change the world. The cryptocurrency was involved in a week-long pilot test in 10 businesses in Chueca, which is known as the LGBT+ neighbourhood of Spain's Madrid.

As per Reuters, the makers of Maricoin are aiming to start trading the currency early next year. The currency will be used as a means of payment at LGBT-friendly businesses and events worldwide.

"Since we move this economy, why shouldn't our community profit from it, instead of banks, insurance companies or big corporations that often don't help LGBT+ people?" co-founder Juan Belmonte told the news agency.

The Maricoin cryptocurrency has been backed by Miami-based venture capital firm Borderless Capital. The CEO of the company had revealed that even before the trading, 8000 people have already joined the waiting list to buy the currency. They plan to make the LGBTQ+ currency to be accepted as payment in all restaurants, cafes, shops and hotels. The founders reveal that they have signed an "equality manifesto", which defends the rights of the queer people.

"The establishments that accept our coin will be listed on our map, which will work as an LGBTI guide for anyone visiting any city in the world. If they violate any of the points of our anti-discrimination manifesto, for example if they fire a pregnant woman because of her pregnancy, they will be expelled from maricoin,"Alvarez said.

Alvarez also revealed that the Maricoin will also have its own lingo. The money transfer between the users will be called "trans".

"We'll be able to give microcredits for people to set up a small LGBTI-friendly cafe in Colombia, or to support projects helping queer refugees flee countries where they'd be stoned to deat. We're looking forward to changing the world," he added.

Juan Belmonte told the news agency that the idea of coming up with an LGBTQ+ cryptocurrency came to him when he was partying with his friends at Madrid's pride event. His decision to introduce a cryptocurrency for queer people was also influenced by the ill-treatment received by the people of the LGBTQ community. Many such incidents made him realise he "had to do something" to help the LGBT+ community.