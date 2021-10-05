Mark Zuckerberg apologises for longest Facebook outage

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologised today to the millions of users who faced hours' worth of disruption in accessing Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram. Zuckerberg took to Facebook to express his regret for the inconvenience following the disruption to let users know that the social media platforms are gradually returning online.

“Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now. Sorry for the disruption today -- I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about.” Zuckerberg said in his Facebook post.

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now. Sorry for the disruption today -- I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about. Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Monday, 4 October 2021

After nearly six hours of an outage that partially paralysed the giant social media network, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp came back online only in the early hours of Tuesday.

Downdetector, a site that monitors reports of outages across the internet, reported that the Facebook service outage is the largest it has ever seen.

"The Facebook outage continues and has become the largest outage continues and has become the largest outage we've ever seen on Downdetector with over 10.6 million problem reports from all over the globe.” the company said in a post on Monday.

WhatsApp also took to Twitter last night to say “Apologies to everyone who hasn’t been able to use WhatsApp today. We’re starting to slowly and carefully get WhatsApp working again. Thank you so much for your patience. We will continue to keep you updated when we have more information to share.”

Apologies to everyone who hasn’t been able to use WhatsApp today. We’re starting to slowly and carefully get WhatsApp working again.



Thank you so much for your patience. We will continue to keep you updated when we have more information to share. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

The outage Monday appeared to be related to Facebook’s DNS, or domain name system, records. Facebook has had to physically reset some of the company’s servers in an effort to fix the problem.

Also read: ‘Twitter Supremacy’: Netizens flock to Twitter as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook face mega outage

Also read: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back online after hours of disruption