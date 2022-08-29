Mark Zuckerberg gave up on running as an exercise to be more productive and focused at work

Mark Zuckerberg loves his morning workout, but running is not a part of his daily exercise regime. The Meta founder used to run a lot, but not anymore. In one of the recent interviews, Zuck said that he loves working out as it resets his body and keeps his mind off work. But running is not something that helps him divert his mind away from work, so he just prefers to skip it.

The Meta founder also said that he does not have enough "hours in the day" to use social media due to his hectic schedule. He, however, mentioned that in his spare time, he engages in "a bunch of texting." Now, we don't expect that from one of the founders of WhatsApp, do we?

Coming to his workout life now. Zuckerberg recently joined The Joe Rogan Experience podcast and spoke about his daily workout life and how tries to balance his life. The Meta founder talked about his daily routine and expressed how overwhelmed he feels while checking his notifications on his phone right in the morning. "I wake in the morning, look at my phone, you get like a million messages of stuff that come in, and it's usually not good. People reserve the good stuff to tell me in person," he said. "So, it's almost like you wake up and you're punched in the stomach," he added.

He said that he started working out in the morning since he needs to "reset" his body in the morning, which also reduces stress and makes him productive for the rest of the day. He believes that everyone should be "active for an hour or two" on a daily basis. Zuckerberg follows the same and engages himself in exercise but not running. "I used to run a lot, But the problem with running is you can think a lot," he said.

Zuckerberg also shared that he started physical activities like mixed martial arts and surfing, which helped him stay focused on the activity the entire time.

He also emphasized the importance of morning exercises. For Zuck, the morning workout routine helps him stay energetic and focused the rest of the day. He also shared that during lockdown he spent a lot of time in Hawaii and was more focused on being physically active to boost his physical as well as mental health.