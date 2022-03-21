Mark Zuckerberg looks for this quality while hiring a candidate for Facebook

Who doesn't want to work for top companies like Google, Meta, Microsoft, Apple, among others, right? Meta head Mark Zuckerberg has successfully built the three biggest social media platforms in the world, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. Now, he is in the process of building a team to make metaverse a reality.

There are college/university pass outs who aspire to join one of the top tech companies someday. Well, if you dream of joining Meta in the future, the primary criteria is to be compatible with founder Zuckerberg. In the latest podcast with MIT computer scientist Lex Fridman, the Meta head shared the qualities he looks for in a person who appears for a job interview at Meta.

Top global companies usually have a checklist or some parameters to select candidates for a particular position. Some of them may include -- high intelligence, problem solving abilities, energy, integrity, among others. But when it comes to selecting a candidate for a role, the way Meta's head operates is extremely different.

Zuckerberg feels that people these days are mostly objective oriented and do not prioritise making new connections and relationships. For him, making a connection with the candidate is way more important than objectives. Zuckerberg also highlighted that during the hiring process, he doesn't think like a boss but evaluates if he can have a connection with the candidate. "I will only hire someone to work for me if I could see myself working for them," Zuckerberg said in the podcast.

Explaining the reason behind the theory, he said that working with someone who shares your values on humanitarian grounds helps in growing together. Zuckerberg believes that the theory provides a compatible environment to work together and achieve new possibilities.

He believes that compatibility is an extremely important aspect to look for before hiring someone. So, if you have merits, but are not compatible with Zuckerberg or think the way he thinks, you may not be considered by the company. It appears that the hiring process at Facebook is definitely based on merit as well as compatibility.

Previously, Facebook looked at two things at the time of hiring candidates: 1) raw intelligence and 2) alignment with what the organization is trying to do.

Meta's head said back then that "Facebook is not a company for everyone in the world'. Many years ago, Zuckerberg said in a TV interview that hiring is a problem at Facebook. That's because there is more work to do than people to accomplish it, he said.