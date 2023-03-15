Mark Zuckerberg says engineers who worked from office performed better than engineers working from home

In an email to his employees, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlighted that engineers who worked from the office performed better than those who worked remotely. He supported his statement with internal data analytics. He further added that freshers learn better when they work with experienced colleagues in person at least three days a week. It was no ordinary email to the employees. Through the email, Zuckerberg informed them about the second round of layoffs, in which close to 10,000 employees have been impacted. In the span of a few months, Meta has parted ways with close to 21,000 employees. Back in 2022, the company laid off 11,000 employees, which account to 13 per cent of Meta's workforce.

"Our early analysis of performance data suggests that engineers who either joined Meta in-person and then transferred to remote or remained in-person performed better on average than people who joined remotely," Zuckerberg said in his email. "This analysis also shows that engineers earlier in their career perform better on average when they work in-person with teammates at least three days a week. This requires further study, but our hypothesis is that it is still easier to build trust in people and that those relationships help us work more effectively."

Zuckerberg's statement about employees performing better in the office is a bit ambiguous because it assumes that all employees have the same work preferences and circumstances. While some employees may actually perform better in a traditional office setting, others may perform better in a remote or hybrid work environment. There are multiple factors such as commute times, childcare responsibilities, and health concerns that can all impact an employee's ability to perform at their best in an office. So it is important for companies to offer flexible work options and to prioritize the well-being and productivity of their employees, regardless of where they work from.

Meta is looking at both performance and remote working data tells us something about how the company is looking at remote work. Zuckerberg has also said that he believes in-person time is important for building relationships and getting work done.Zuckerberg in the beginning of the year had said that 2023 will be a year of efficiency for the company. He had listed two goals– one was to make Meta a better technology company and the second was to improve our financial performance in a difficult environment. It was said that Meta overhired people especially during the pandemic and now the company was finding it difficult to keep the company on float with so many employees.

