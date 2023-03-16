Mark Zuckerberg says remote workers are not as efficient and employees in office finish more work

Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg just recently announced the layoff of 10,000 more employees and he also highlighted how much efficiency is important to achieve better results. In an email sent to laid-off employees, he also asserted that people who work from home are not efficient and engineers who come to office get more work done.

Citing a study, Zuckerberg suggested that employees should work in the office as they perform better on average. "Our early analysis of performance data suggests that engineers who either joined Meta in-person and then transferred to remote or remained in-person performed better on average than people who joined remotely. This analysis also shows that engineers earlier in their career perform better on average when they work in-person with teammates at least three days a week," Zuckerberg said.

In the email, he also encouraged all the employees to find more opportunities to work with their colleagues in person as this will help them perform better and as the employees will interact with more people, they will get to learn more.

"This requires further study, but our hypothesis is that it is still easier to build trust in person and that those relationships help us work more effectively," he said.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that the company has fired thousands of employees. Meta has also sacked 11,000 workers back in November 2022. In the blog, the tech giant suggested that it is going through financial issues as the revenue growth has slowed down. He revealed that when Meta witnessed good growth in the recent past, it hired more employees and expanded business. Now that the competition has increased and the market has also slowed down affecting its revenue business, Meta had to take the difficult decision of laying off employees.

"Operating our business more efficiently will give us the resources and confidence to achieve our long-term vision by delivering sustainable financial results that make us an attractive company to work in and invest in. For most of our history, we saw rapid revenue growth year after year and had the resources to invest in many new products. But last year was a humbling wake-up call. The world economy changed, competitive pressures grew, and our growth slowed considerably. We scaled back budgets, shrunk our real estate footprint, and made the difficult decision to lay off 13 percent of our workforce," he said.