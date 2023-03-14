Mark Zuckerberg to fire 11,000 more Meta employees in upcoming days: who are at risk?

At the start of this year, big tech giants like Google and Microsoft announced layoffs and fired thousands of employees across the globe. Companies like Amazon even moved forward with the second round of layoffs to further cut costs and deal with the ongoing adverse market conditions. Amid all the fresh layoffs, several reports are hinting that Mark Zukerberg is looking towards another round of layoffs across Meta division. Reports suggest that Meta is again planning a fresh round of layoffs and is expected to sack as many employees as it fired in the first round, which is around 11,000 employees.

In a recent report by Bloomberg, the publication notes that Meta is preparing for more job cuts in the coming days as it reported a low profit and sales. The report suggests that Meta is even asking its directors and vice presidents to make lists of employees that can be let go. Simultaneously, Meta is also working to flatten its organization and is giving buyout packages to managers. However, the report quotes that the fresh round of layoffs are distinct from the company's move to flatten the organization and are driven by Meta's goal to achieve financial targets.

The new round of job cuts is expected to start soon as Mark Zukerberg is expected to announce the layoffs before going on parental leave for his third child.

Who will be impacted?

Well, after announcing the layoffs last year in November, MarK Zukerberg said that the year 2023 will be the company's " year of efficiency" and the same thing was communicated across the employees during the annual performance reviews.

Notably, Meta finished its performance reviews last month and has given subpar performance reviews to around 10 per cent of its workforce. This means that around 7,000 employees have received low ratings for poor performance. These employees received the lowest grade "meets some'' for the performance. A Meta spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal, "We've always had a goal-based culture of high performance, and our review process is intended to incentivise long-term thinking and high-quality work, while helping employees get actionable feedback."

Looking at the performance review, it is likely that the employees who have received low ratings are likely to be impacted in the fresh round of job cuts.

The company has already fired 11,000 employees last year i.e around 13 per cent of its workforce across platforms including Facebook and Instagram. The decision was taken following the adverse macroeconomic conditions which substantially impacted revenue growth rate. Taking full responsibility for the layoffs, Zukerberg said, "I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here. I know this is tough for everyone, and I'm especially sorry to those impacted.