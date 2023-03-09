Mark Zuckerberg to fire thousands of Facebook employees next week? Here’s what we know

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg fired around 13 per cent of the workforce, which is around 13000 employees, a few months ago. As per the latest reports, Zuckerberg is planning to fire many more employees. One of the latest reports from Bloomberg suggests that Meta is planning to fire thousands of more employees as early as next week. While Meta didn't confirm the second round of layoffs, Bloomberg's past report about the first layoff turned out to be true.

Meta recently announced disappointing earnings and a drop in revenue. To save costs, the report suggests, Meta is planning a fresh round of job cuts at both Facebook and Instagram. The layoff is expected to begin next week and likely to hit all parts of the world. The report also states that the second round of layoffs is driven by financial targets and is different from the "flattening" of organization.

The upcoming layoff was hinted at previously, specifically after Meta gave "subpar ratings" to thousands of employees during its latest performance review. It is said that the company now wants to focus on metaverse and save money, hence, planning to cut jobs.

Some of the recent reports suggested that managers at Meta gave around 10 per cent of employees a rating of "meets most", which is the second-lowest rating at the company. The lowest rating is "meets some", which isn't given by the company very often. The company spokesperson highlighted that the rating has been given to incentivize high-quality work and long-term thinking.

As per a recent report from The Wall Street Journal, some of the senior officials at Meta expect that the low ratings will lead to more employees leaving the company in the coming weeks.

Meta layoffs

At the time of announcing the first round of layoffs, Zuckerberg took full responsibility for the situation. "I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here. I know this is tough for everyone, and I'm especially sorry to those impacted," the Meta CEO wrote in a letter to employees.

In the same letter, Zuckerberg revealed severance pay that the company would be paying for employees in the United States. He said that impacted employees would get 16 weeks of base pay plus two additional weeks for every year of service, with no cap. The company also promised to pay all remaining PTO time, cover the cost of healthcare, provide three months of career support with an external vendor, and immigration support. Additionally, for other employees or people outside the US, Meta promised to offer similar support, taking into account local employment laws.