Mark Zuckerberg's old email asking an employee to resign leaked, here is what happened

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's email asking an employee to "resign" has surfaced online. The email was leaked by a popular Twitter account, dubbed Internal Tech Emails. According to the letter dated September 22, 2010, Zuckerberg was upset after an employee told the news portal TechCrunch about the development of a Facebook smartphone. He asked the employee to resign as the information was inaccurate and caused damage to the company. The email highlights that Zuckerberg found the leak "destructive" and an "act of betrayal."

Ironically, Zuckerberg's email began with the text reading: "confidential, do not share," which is now out in public. The email also ends with the Meta CEO asking employees to maintain "confidentiality about the company" or "leave" if they "can't handle that."

The email in the Twitter post reads, "Lots of you saw the TechCrunch story over the weekend claiming that we're building a mobile phone. We're not building a phone and I spoke at length at the Q&A on Friday about what we're actually doing - building ways to make all phones and apps more social... So I'm asking whoever leaked this to resign immediately. If you believe that it's ever appropriate to leak internal information, you should leave. If you don't resign, we will almost certainly find out who you are anyway."

Back in 2010, Facebook was a very different company and did not have popular platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp under its portfolio. The company's primary goal was to expand its platform across countries that had roughly 608 million active users in 2010. Today, Facebook has over 2 billion users.

TechCrunch's report from 2010 highlights " Facebook wants to integrate deeply into the contacts list and other core functions of the phone. It can only do that if it controls the operating system." Facebook denied rumours about the smartphone for the next few months. The company did launch two smartphones - the HTC First in 2013, which was discontinued shortly after its launch due to poor sales, and the Facebook Phone by INQ in 2011. However, both these phones were not very successful.

Even today, Facebook's hardware division faces stiff competition from rivals. Its Oculus division makes notable VR headsets, but the sales are poor due to their high cost. Meta also cut development of its Portal smart display device entirely, as the company wants to streamline work amid uncertain macroeconomic conditions. The company is also laying off employees to cut expenses.