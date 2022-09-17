Massive discounts to be available on iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 during Flipkart sale

Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series at its Far out event on September 14. This time Apple launched four devices instead of three at its event. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max were unveiled at the Apple event this year. So if you are planning to buy an iPhone, you can consider buying anyone from the series, but if your budget is not more than Rs 50,000 and you still want to buy an iPhone, you should check out the deals offered on Flipkart.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is all set to go live on September 23. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is expected to offer irresistible deals on the older iPhone clubbed with bank offers and exchange offers. But if you cannot wait till sale, you can check out the offers. So here is how the deals work:-

iPhone 11 discount offer

Though old, the iPhone 11 can still be a pretty good buy if your budget is under around Rs 30,000. The smartphone is listed at Rs 43,900 on Flipkart for the 64GB variant. However, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 19,000 in exchange of your old phone. So this would help you bring the price down by almost Rs 10,000 if your old phone is in a very good condition. Along with that, Axis Bank card users can get up to 5 per cent off on the device.

iPhone 12 discount offer

The iPhone 12, which brought back the flat-edged design, is selling for Rs 64,900 on Flipkart for the 128GB variant. You can further bring the price down by selling your old phone and getting up to Rs 19,000 in exchange for your phone. Additionally, Axis Bank card users can get up to 5 per cent discount on the phone. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the price of the phone is expected to go down even further.

iPhone 13 discount offer

Between iPhone 14 and iPhone 13, there is hardly any difference in design and even the features. However, there is a lot of difference in the price of the two phones. The iPhone 13 is being sold for Rs 69,900. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 19,000 as an exchange offer. So if you have an iPhone 11, you can get up to Rs 18,000 or more. This brings the price down to Rs 50-900. Now, if you can wait till the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the price of the iPhone 13 is expected to go down by almost Rs 20,000. Flipkart had recently teased that the iPhone 13 could cost as low as Rs 49,900. But it does seem like a limited-time deal.