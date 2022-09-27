Massive fire breaks out at Tesla's Gigafactory in Berlin, locals demand production halt

A massive fire broke down at Tesla's Gigafactory in Berlin on Monday. As reported by local publications, the factory burst into flames after a massive pile of cardboard and wood caught fire suddenly. It is said that around 800 cubic metres of the paper pile, cardboard, and wood were caught on fire which resulted in a massive fire breakout. The company is yet to reveal an official statement on the matter.

As per a report by Electrek, the factory caught fire around 3:00 am CEST on Monday, which is around 7:00 am Indian Standard Timing. The fire reportedly was first caught near a recycling plant on the northeastern portion of the factory. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The report stated that more than 50 fire fighters including 12 from Tesla's own fire fighting brigade struggled to extinguish the fire. It took the fighters hours to completely get the fire under control. No injuries or casualties have been reported.

"A fire broke out on Monday night on the premises of Tesla's Gigafactory in Grünheide. The fire brigades of the municipality of Grünheide were called at 3:33 a.m. by the Tesla plant fire brigade. A pile of cardboard is said to have burned on the site. According to information from the Oderland regional office, several fire brigades from the municipality of Grünheide and the turntable ladder from Erkner were used," Märkische Oderzeitung, a local newspaper, reported.

Following the incident, the citizens' initiative Grünheide (BI) is opposing the Tesla project due to environmental concerns. After the incident occurred, the group is demanding halting the production process running in the Tesla Gigafactory Berlin. A few months ago, the same group asked to revoke Tesla's production permit after a paint leak incident in the factory.

Well, it is not the first time that Tesla faced issues related to burning cardboard. Earlier, the Fremont, California facility also reported a fire in cardboard pallets at the workplace parking lot.

To recall, Tesla was fined by the EPA in 2019 for not disposing of highly flammable paints and solvent mixtures. The Fremont Fire Department also ordered the company to equip the facility with modern emergency response tools.