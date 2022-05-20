Mastercard will soon let users pay just by smiling

Gone are the days when you had to rely on cash to pay for taxis, autos or even buy groceries. That is because the UPI or digital payment method has made it simpler for users to make transactions. However, soon digital payments will lose it relevance because Mastercard's new biometric program will let users make payments just by smiling. No, this is not straight out of fiction, this is a reality that the company has announced via a press release. Mastercard has said that the new Biometric program will be launched globally. The program is currently being tested in Brazil.

"No more fumbling for your phone or hunting for your wallet when you have your hands full the next generation of in-person payments will only need a quick smile or wave of your hand. The trusted technology that uses your face or fingerprint to unlock your phone can now be used to help consumers speed through the checkout," Mastercard noted in a blog post.

The blog further mentioned that the users can simply check the bill and smile into a camera. They can also wave their hand over the reader to make payment. This would not only make transactions faster but give freedom to the users to choose how they want to pay. "The payments system can be integrated with loyalty programs and personalized recommendations to help consumers find products they might be interested in based on previous purchases," the blog said.

Enrolling for the platform can take place either in-store or at home using an app. Mastercard is currently operating at just five supermarkets in São Paolo, Brazil, but the program will be rolled out globally. Consumers visiting these supermarkets are able to enroll their face and payment information through the Payface app, and once registered, they can simply smile to pay at the checkout without a card or mobile device.

"Mastercard is working with partners including NEC, Payface, Aurus, PaybyFace, PopID and Fujitsu Limited to ensure the launch and scale of these types of new checkout capability around the globe," the blog noted.