McLaren drives into India with its first showroom in Mumbai

British luxury car McLaren Automotive has made its way to Indian markets through the tinsel town, Mumbai. The super car company has launched its first India showroom in Mumbai with its authorised dealership, Infinity Cars.

The company has also opened a dedicated engineering service with McLAren's engineers in town.\

The supercar manufacturer will offer its entire portfolio in India – the GT, Artura, 720S, 720S Spider, 765LT as well as the 765LT Spider.

On its opening day, the company showcased two of its flagship models, the 765LT Spider and, McLaren 720S Spider

The 765LT Spider, is claimed to be the fastest convertible the company has ever produced, with the folding roof shutting in 11 seconds. It is also a part of the track-focused ‘Longtail’ models and just like the coupe version, it features the aerodynamic carbon fibre bodywork.

Engine

The car is powered by a 765hp, 800Nm 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, sending power to the rear wheels via a 7-speed sequential gearbox. It is estimated to be available to at about Rs 12 crore. The estimate price would be inclusive of the 250% tax that India levies on super cars.

McLaren also showcased a global favourite, the 720S Spider. The company claims that this car can sprint from 0-100kph in 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 341kph with the roof up and 325kph with it down. The roof of this car also takes 11 seconds to fold.

The super car company was being rumoured to enter the Indian market for a while now. "We were waiting for the right moment and after COVID-19 it felt like now is the time. The Indian market has also become very mature to receive the brand. There is a rising interest from consumers and we are here to serve that.," said Lalit Choudary, CMD, Infinity Cars.