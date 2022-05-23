MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC launched alongside Dimensity 930 and Helio G99

MediaTek Dimensity 1050 is the latest 5G processor unveiled by the Taiwanese chipmaker. The new MediaTek 5G processor is essentially a trimmed-down version of the Dimensity 1100 SoC launched last year.

The Dimensity 1050 is based on a 6nm fabrication process. It is also the first MediaTek chipset to support mmWave 5G. It also supports sub-6Hz 5G. The Dimensity 1050 SoC has a 2 + 6 core structure. The two high-performance Cortex A78 cores are clocked at 2.5GHz. The company did not unveil the clock speed of the six Cortex A55 cores.

Meanwhile, the processor comes with support for up to Full HD+ displays with 144Hz refresh rate support. It also supports LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The chipset also comes with WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity support.

In terms of optics, the Dimensity 1050 SoC supports up to 108MP primary camera. Dual HDR videography, etc. The SoC also packs an ARM Mali-G610 for graphics processing. MediaTek has also added support for its HyperEngine 5.0 suite that offers additional optimisation tools and features for an enhanced gaming experience.

Phones with the new MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC will launch between July and September 2022.

Alongside the Dimensity 1050 SoC, MediaTek has also launched the Dimensity 930 SoC. The chipset is an upgraded version of the Dimensity 810 (and not Dimensity 920). It is an octa-core chipset with a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz. The chipset also supports displays with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

There is also a new MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, which comes as a successor to the MediaTek Helio G96. The 4G chipset offers more than 30 per cent power savings for gaming compared to the Helio G96. This SoC will be available to customers in the second quarter of 2022.