MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC launched, to debut in Android smartphones starting Q3 2022

MediaTek has launched the new Dimensity 9000+ SoC. The new 4nm chipset from MediaTek will power flagship Android smartphones later this year. Smartphones with the new MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC will launch starting Q3 2022.

The Dimensity 9000+ SoC goes head-to-head against the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The new flagship MediaTek chipset is based on a 4nm process. It comes with 5 per cent CPU gains and up to 10 per cent GPU improvements.

MediaTek's new flagship SoC has a 1 + 3 + 4 cluster setup. It has one prime Cortex-X2 core along with three Cortex-A710 cores. There are four Cortex-A510 cores. The chipset comes with a Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. It supports LPDDR5X RAM up to 7500Mbps speed and supports 8MB L3 CPU cache and 6MB of system cache while being 20 per cent more power-efficient than LPDDR5.

The octa-core chipset has a peak clock speed of 3.2GHz. In comparison, the Dimensity 9000 SoC has a peak clock speed of 3.05GHz. The Dimensity 9000+ SoC also comes with an improved ISP, featuring the company's Imagiq 790. The new ISP supports 320MP 18-bit HDR video recording, up to 8K video recording at 24 fps, etc.

Smartphones with the new MediaTek Dimensity SoC can have a WQHD+ resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate or a Full HD+ display with 180Hz refresh rate support.

In terms of connectivity, the 5G chipset comes with a sub-6GHz 5G modem with up to 7Gbps downlink. It supports WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, etc. Smartphones with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC will launch globally starting Q3 2022. The company did not reveal the names of the smartphones or brands which will debut their devices with the new MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.