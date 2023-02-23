Medical, law, coding, and 4 other exams that ChatGPT managed to crack easily

ChatGPT has become a fun AI bot to experiment with. People and they are intrigued to test its possibilities. So and so that some even tested ChatGPT by making it solve tough international exams across various fields. And to their surprise, this new age chatbot even cleared some really tough examinations. Even giving a tough competition to Sharma Ji's son. Sorry to any Sharma here, but yes ChatGPT is really becoming an AI bot worthy to get multiple degrees.

Let's take a look at all the big competitive exams ChatGPT has passed A1 in a class.

ChatGPT clears business exam at University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business

In a recent research conducted by a professor at University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, it was revealed ChatGPT passed the final exam for the school's Master of Business Administration (MBA) program.

The artificial intelligence-driven chatbot scored a B- and B on the exam. While the score is not an A, still, this grade is seen as a respectable score for a student in the course.

In the research, Wharton business professor Christian Terwiesch said that the chatbot did "an amazing job" in giving answers to simple questions related to operations management and process-analysis questions.

However, the AI bot was not all perfect and struggled a bit and made mistakes in sixth grade-level maths calculations. The professor said that ChatGPT has the capability to modify its response when provided with hints regarding the correct answer.

ChatGPT takes law exams at the University of Minnesota

At the University of Minnesota Law School, some exam instructions made ChatGPT take four exams alongside real students. The AI chatbot answered 95 multiple-choice questions and 12 essay questions, and scored a C+.

A paper released by the four law school professors at the university further revealed that ChatGPT passed the exam and the professor gave it a "low but passing grade in all four courses."

The professors called ChatGPT a mediocre law student and said "its performance was sufficient to successfully earn a JD degree from a highly selective law school."

ChatGPT passes United States Medical Licensing Examination

In another experiment of checking the power of ChatGPT, the AI bot cleared The United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE). A medical exam for which a medical student takes close to four years and over two years of clinical rotations to clear, the artificial intelligence based chatbot successfully cleared it all three parts of the USMLE in one go

ChatGPT managed to clear all three exams of USMLE with over 60% marks and an accuracy of 50% across most of the questions.

ChatGPT clears Multistate Bar Exam (MBE)

Testing the abilities of ChatGPT, Michael J Bommarito II, CEO of 273 Ventures and an adjunct professor at Michigan State University College of Law, and Daniel Martin Katz, professor of law at Illinois Tech Chicago-Kent College of Law-who are both affiliated with the Stanford Center for Legal Informatics- posted a research paper on ChatGPT titled, "GPT takes the Bar Exam" on December 31, 2022. And to their surprise, the AI bot cleared these tough exams getting more than 50 per cent.

"Despite the fact that humans with seven years of post-secondary education and exam-specific training only answer 68% of questions correct, text-davinci-003 is able to achieve a correct rate of 50.3% for best prompt and parameters and achieved passing scores in the Evidence and Torts sections," Bommarito and Katz wrote.

While humans take so long years to pass this exam, the score of ChatGPT in MBE literally freaked many people out. Some even called it the rise of AI or machine. "Despite thousands of hours on related tasks over the last two decades between the authors, we did not expect GPT-3.5 to demonstrate such proficiency in a zero-shot settings with minimal modeling and optimization effort,"the authors of the paper further wrote.

ChatGPT solves Microbiology Quiz

Further testing the capabilities of ChatGPT, Alex Berezow, a science journalist and executive editor of Big Think, gave the chatbot to solve a 10-question microbiology quiz. The questions were appropriate for a final exam for college level students. And guess what, ChatGPT "blew it away."

"With the exception of Q1, ChatGPT passed with flying colours. If I were grading the quiz, I would give ChatGPT a 95% - which is far better than what most human students likely would get," Berezow wrote. He said the

ChatGPT passed AP English essay

While ChatGPT was passing all the difficult exams, it was not a surprise when the Ai chatbot passed the 12th-grade AP literature class test. It wrote a "500 to 1,000-word essay composing an argument 'that attempts to situate Ferris Bueller's Day Off as an existentialist text',"and earned a grade between B-to-C range.

Google coding interview

ChatGPT has reportedly even passed Google's coding interview which was set for L3 engineers. The test is considered one of the toughest interviews to crack but ChatGPT aced it to become eligible for the job. Notably the level three engineers generally get a job compensation of around $183000 i.e around Rs 1 crore.

While AI is not yet at war to replace humans, its capabilities and scope for improvements are making everyone amused and scary altogether. On the other hand, while ChatGPT has aced and cleared many tough exams, still for Indians its true capabilities will only be judged when it will take IIT and AIIMS entrance exam.

