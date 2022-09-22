Meesho wants employees to take break from work and priotise mental wellbeing

Indian e-commerce platform Meesho wants its employees to take a break from work. The company founder Vidit Aatrey took to his social media platform to announce an 11-day company-wide break. He said that Meesho employees will go on a break after the festive season ends.

The e-commerce platform has announced an 11-day companywide break from October 22 to November 1. Well, this isn't the first time that Meesha has announced an initiative like this. This is the second year that the company is asking its employees to take a break from work for some days and focus on mental health.

Taking to his Twitter account, Aatrey said "even astronauts need breaks." "So do folks working on moonshot missions at @Meesho_Official. For the 2nd year in a row, Meeshoites will unplug for 11 days (Oct 22-Nov 1) to Reset & Recharge after the festive season. Work is important, well-being is priceless. #Mentalhealth," he added.

Meesho believes that its "Reset and Recharge" initiative will let employees completely unplug from work and put their mental well-being on priority. The company says that burnout and anxiety as some of the key concerns for present day workforce and believes that the "Reset and Recharge" initiative will "show the way for other companies to adopt similar employee-first practices."

"With Reset and Recharge, we continue to push the envelope and redefine conventional workplace norms. Employees can choose to decompress however they want whether it's spending time with near and dear ones, traveling or picking up a new hobby. Such progressive policies have helped augment our employee centricity and industry-leading retention rates," Ashish Kumar Singh, chief human resources officer of Meesho said in a statement.

On the contrary, Meesho earlier this year, in April, laid off hundreds of employees from its grocery business. The company fired 150 employees, to be specific. A Meesho spokesperson later said that employees laid off were offered severance packages and outplacement assistance.