Meet Aiko and Aiden, the AI interns hired to work along with humans

Ever since AI applications like ChatGPT gained popularity, there is a lot of discussion going on about how AI has the potential to replace human beings. While some people are in favour of this argument and are calling for an all-out boycott of such applications, others believe that AI can prove to be of benefit if used correctly.

Amidst all this, a US-based marketing agency named Codeword has employed two AIs as interns for the duration of three months. Yes, you read that right.

AI interns join team of 106 people

The AI interns, named Aiden and Aiko, will be joining a team of 106 people at Codeword and will also be assigned reporting managers. Aiden will be a part of the editorial team, reporting to the Senior Editor. Aiko will be working in the design team and will report to the Senior Art Director. Not only this, both interns will be evaluated regularly for their performance and will get internal creative assignments.

A post on the company's official blog states that if their internship is successful, the interns will be getting a 'full-time role'.

Kyle Monson, a partner at the company, said that there is a lot of fear and hype around how new AI tools 'will integrate with creative teams'.

"As an agency that straddles the creative and technology worlds, we want to explore what human-AI collaborations can look like. And we'll do it in public, so our team and our community can learn from this experiment," Monson added in a press statement.

Aiden and Aiko's work responsibilities

Elaborating further on the nature of work of their brand new hires, Codeword's blog states that Aiden and Aiko will be creating slides for their 'all-hands meetings and might even update the company's blog'.

According to their press release, Aiden and Aiko will not be expected to produce work that can be directly presented to clients, but will be tasked with things that AI is good at like 'generating large volumes of rough concept thumbnails for mood boards, news and trend research, or voice and tone analysis for their editorial team'.

"We see a ton of potential here to produce great work faster, and move some of the more banal tasks off human plates so our people can better focus on actual high-value work for our clients," said Terrence Doyle, the company's Senior Editor.

Terrence further adds that employing AI interns is an opportunity to let 'mind-numbing and time-consuming tasks' be passed on to 'emotionless interns who can't get bored' so that the others can focus on better tasks.

He added, "That said, I'm a former freelance journalist, and I do a lot of ghostwriting for Codeword's clients, so I'd be a liar if I said I wasn't sort of terrified by the creative — or, rather, ruthlessly productive — capacity of AI."

Compensation

Codeword doesn't believe in hiring interns without pay, even if they're not humans. Hence, they will be donating the amount equivalent of the two interns' hourly salary to the Grace Hopper Celebration.