Member of iPhone leaks community was acting as a spy by providing information to Apple about other leakers

A member of an iPhone leaks community that shares the early designs and leaks the specifications of the phone ahead of its launch was serving as a spy for Apple. The member who goes by the name Andrey Shumeyko was secretly providing information about other leakers to Apple. Earlier in July, it was reported that while Apple is not able to stop the leakers from revealing its products ahead of launch, it had sent warning letters and threatened to sue the leakers.

As per a Motherboard report, Andrey Shumeyko was a member of the iPhone, iOS leaks community. The report reveals that he had put Apple information and stolen devices for sale on platforms like Twitter and Discord. However, he did something more about which the other leakers were completely unaware. Shumeyko was secretly passing on the information about other leakers from the community to Apple's Global Security team to help them in cracking down on tipsters.

It is being reported that back in May 2020, Shumeyko had informed Apple about the person who had leaked the pre-release version of iOS 14. He revealed that the tipster had obtained information by purchasing a stolen iPhone 11 that was intended for the personal use of Apple employees.

"I think I found the mole who helped him orchestrate the thing. I've identified which one of the 3 Chinese hardware suppliers sent him the phone. I've received a package from that same guy in the past (still have the DHL tracking number), and I have his phone number. Would any of the above be of any aid?" He told Motherboard about reporting iOS 14 leak to Apple.

Shumeyko was hoping to make some money by providing information to Apple about the tipsters in the community. During his interactions with the Global security team, he had apologized for his past actions said that he is ready to do anything to redeem his actions.

Shumeyko revealed that he repeatedly asked Apple to compensate him for the information he had provided to them, but Apple was not ready to commit. "I just wanted to be heard for once, and the story I tell to be truthful," he said. Shumeyko also added that he is speaking about it now because he feels Apple has taken his advantage, and he does not care what people would think about him being a "double agent."