Messages related to Covid-19 booster shot can siphon off your money, here is how

The government of India has begun providing booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to selected groups of people amid a rise in infections. While the booster doses are being administered to priority groups, fake messages claiming to offer booster shots are doing the rounds. People have reported getting calls and messages offering them Covid-19 doses. However, it turns out that messages are a ploy to siphon off the personal and financial data of users.

The Joint Commissioner of Kolkata, Crime Branch, had issued an advisory on Twitter. He warned users about the new Covid-19 fraud doing the rounds. "#FraudAlert Fraudsters have found new way to cheat people. They may call or send messages and ask people if they need booster dose for Covid -19. If answer is yes, they might send a link and ask for clicking the link and then would ask for OTP. Be alert, this is a ploy to siphon off your money. If you receive such calls or Text message, don't download any link and don't share OTP."

It is important to note that health and frontline workers and people above 60 years old with comorbidities are currently eligible to take the Covid-19 booster shot. Nobody apart from the said group are eligible to get the jab. If you get calls or messages offering Covid-19 booster shots, simply ignore them because if you agree to the dose, the scammers will send you a link and would ask for an OTP. If you end up clicking on the link and filling up the details, chances are you will lose your financial data. This is the latest phishing attack that is being circulated through WhatsApp and other mediums.

Most people are likely to fall for it given the current situation. India is currently battling the third wave. As per the current stats, India has over 2,47,417 new coronavirus infections. The daily positivity rate has gone up from 11.5 per cent to 13.11 per cent. The country has also reported 380 new deaths. However, more than 90 per cent of the population is partially vaccinated while 66 per cent have received both doses. Recently, over 3 crore youngsters between the age of 15-18 received their first Covid-19 dose.