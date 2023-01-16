Meta and Microsoft vacating offices in US amid tech layoffs, WFH demands

Meta (formerly Facebook) and Microsoft are giving up office facilities in Seattle and Bellevue in Washington, US. The decision comes days after Twitter followed a similar move to cut expenses amid uncertain macroeconomic conditions. According to the Seattle Times, Facebook's parent, Meta, confirmed its plans to sublease offices in downtown Seattle and Bellevue, respectively. Facebook's head office is located in Menlo Park, California.

The report adds that Microsoft will not renew its lease on the 26-story City Center Plaza in Bellevue. The lease ends in June 2024. Microsoft's main office is located in Redmond, Washington.

The report also highlights that Meta and Microsoft are giving up offices as several employees prefer remote work options. However, both tech giants are facing heat amid a global economic slowdown. Meta laid off 11,000 workers globally in November 2022. The company's Seattle office saw the exit of 726 employees.