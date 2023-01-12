Meta, Apple no longer feature in Glassdoor’s best places to work list, Google claims 8th spot 

Glassdoor has released its list of 100 best places to work in the US. Interestingly, Meta and Apple do not feature in the list. Google, on the other hand has claimed the eighth spot. For the first time since 2011, Meta has not featured in the best places to work list. Similarly, this is a first for Apple too. The Cupertino-giant has been unfailingly securing a spot in the list since 2009. Last year too, both Meta and Apple were counted amongst the best places to work in the US. Apart from Google, Adobe, Nvidia, Adobe and others have appeared in the 100 list.

The Glassdoor list is prepared on the basis of the feedback of at least 1000 employees from a company. The feedback was collected between October 19, 2021 to October 17, 2022. Daniel Zhao, lead economist at Glassdoor, informed BusinessInsider that this year the common themes of judging were flexibility, transparency, and communication. Employees were also asked to present their opinion about the company's economic outlook

"It's something that we get feedback on from employees because we know it's something that people care about and that's even more important at a time when the economy might be slowing down," Zhao told the publication. "So I think this list is especially useful in that sense because we are considering how employees perceive their employers are doing."

He also added that it is crucial for people to know the financial health of the company.

"It becomes more important than ever for people to really understand the health of the company that they're going to, whether you're talking about financial health or cultural health," he added.

It is not known what factors pushed Apple out of the list of best places to work but Meta's recent layoffs may be the reason behind the company's outset from the list. In the recent past, Meta rescinded job offers, froze hiring and even slashed the workforce by a huge percentage. To be precise, close to 11,000 employees in Meta lost their jobs in the recent layoffs. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took complete responsibility for the layoffs. He had said that the impacted employees will receive severance pay and he also said that he will also extend immigration support to the foreign workers.



