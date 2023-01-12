Meta confirms it has withdrawn around 20 full-time job offers, hints at slowing hiring in 2023

It seems that Meta has been going through a tough time because the company has been taking some harsh decisions to save costs. The tech company just recently announced the layoff of as many as 11,000 employees and Meta has now recalled the full-time job offers of several people who were all set to join the company.

The company has confirmed this news to Tech Crunch and revealed that the decision was pretty tough for Meta, but it wants to give priority to the jobs that are more important right now. The reason seems pretty bizarre because the company first went through the process of hiring and then decided to withdraw offers of some candidates after hiring them.

The hidden reason behind this could be to save revenue, which the company hasn't revealed. It is no secret that a lot of tech companies have announced layoffs to cut expenses because of the economic downturn and this is one such reason why Meta also laid off thousands of employees. The company has asserted that it wants to be careful about the hiring that will be done in 2023, which suggests that it might not hire a lot of people this year.

"As we continue to reassess our hiring needs, we've made the difficult decision to withdraw offers to a small number of candidates," a Meta spokesperson said. "While this decision did not come lightly, it allows us to remain thoughtful as we readjust our hiring through 2023 to align with our highest-priority work."

Meta also hasn't confirmed how many people have been affected by the decision to recall job offers of new joiners. According to engineer Gergely Orosz, around 20 people received job offers to work at the company. It is worth pointing out that he was the first one to report about the latest decision of Meta and the tech giant has now confirmed it.

"Meta has rescinded full-time offers in London, as I confirmed with developers impacted. New grads with offers due to start in February have been taken back in bulk. I know of about 20 people so far. This is the first time I'm aware that Meta is taking back signed, FTE offers," Orosz said on Twitter.

While Meta is done with layoffs, other big tech companies like Amazon are still in the process of removing employees. The e-commerce company just recently confirmed that as many as 18,000, which is pretty huge. The affected employees will be informed starting January 18, which Amazon confirmed in a blog post. The good thing is it will be providing severance packages to those who will be fired.