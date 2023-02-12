Meta delays setting team budgets, likely to fire more employees soon

A couple of days back, reports of Meta planning further layoffs had surfaced as CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced 2023 as 'the year of efficiency' for the company. He had also said that he is looking forward to speeding up the decision-making process of the company by 'removing some layers of middle management'. Now, adding fuel to the layoff rumors, a Financial Times report says that teams at Meta haven't been assigned their annual budgets yet and a fresh round of layoffs is expected at the company.

Meta delays finalizing teams' budgets

A Reuters report originally attributed to the Financial Times states that Meta has delayed finalizing the budgets of several teams as further layoffs are expected at the company. Two Meta employees familiar with the situation reportedly said that there had been a lack of clarity surrounding budgets and future head count from the last couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, Meta didn't respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of normal business hours.

Mark Zuckerberg hints at further layoffs at Meta

Earlier, as per a report in The Verge, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the impending layoffs during Meta's fourth-quarter earnings call with investors. The report quoted him saying, "I just think we've entered somewhat of a phase change for the company." The CEO further said that the number of employees at the company has been growing steadily for nearly two decades which makes it "very hard to really crank on efficiency while you're growing that quickly." He then said that he is focused on increasing efficiency of how decisions are made by "flattening the organisation structure and removing some layers of middle management to make decisions faster."

The report also revealed that Mark Zuckerberg said how nobody wants a management structure that has more managers than the people who are putting in the work. He said, "I don't think you want a management structure that's just managers managing managers, managing managers, managing managers, managing the people who are doing the work."

Meanwhile, in a press release, the Meta CEO said that he is pleased that the company's community is growing. He said, "Our community continues to grow and I'm pleased with the strong engagement across our apps. Facebook just reached the milestone of 2 billion daily actives."

He added, "The progress we're making on our AI discovery engine and Reels are major drivers of this. Beyond this, our management theme for 2023 is the 'Year of Efficiency' and we're focused on becoming a stronger and more nimble organization."

In November 2022, Meta announced its decision to lay off 11,000 employees, bidding adieu to around 13 per cent of its workforce. The news was announced by Mark Zuckerberg in an official blogpost. "I made the decision to significantly increase our investments. Unfortunately, this did not play out the way I expected," he had written at the time.