Meta employee laid off after 7 months of joining says company paid her to do nothing

The rumours about Meta laying off employees were not unfounded, as the company has indeed let go of 10,000 workers in its second round of layoffs. Over a period of just two months, Meta has reduced its workforce by almost 21,000 employees. One of the primary reasons behind the company firing employees in such large numbers is overhiring. Meta hoarded people like Pokemon cards, they were hired for the strangest roles and had no fixed or substantial job to do. One of the Meta employees who was fired in the first round of layoffs has claimed that the employees had to fight to find work.

Britney Levy, who lost her job in the first round of layoffs, has made explosive claims about the company's rampant hiring processes. She said in a video posted on TikTok that the reports about Meta paying employees to do "fake work" are not false.

"I am one of those employees that was kind of hired into a really strange position where they immediately put me into a group of individuals that was not working," Levy said in a TikTok posted on Saturday. "You had to fight to find work." Levy further said in the video that Meta was mindlessly hoarding people so the other companies could not hire them.

"They were just kind of, like, hoarding us like Pokémon cards," she said in the video. As per Business Insider, Levy was part of Meta's yearlong diversity progra, which was designed to help workers from underrepresented backgrounds work in tech recruiting. She revealed that she was fired just after seven months of joining the company. Levy also told the Insider that she is able to speak about her job because she did not sign Meta's severance agreement.

"A lot of people felt they were being set up to be people who were laid off.People who were incredibly well qualified and had turned down amazing opportunities said they felt Meta was intentionally stalling their career. I mean, they were telling people not to work on things, but at the same time, there was a lot of work that needed to be done."

On Tuesday, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta was parting ways with 10,000 employees. Previously, the company trimmed the workforce by 13 per cent. In the first layoff, close to 11,000 employees were impacted.